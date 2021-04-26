26 Apr

Academy Awards television audience plummets to 9.85 million

published on April 26, 2021 - 12:37 PM
Written by Associated Press

(AP) — The Academy Awards television audience on ABC plunged to 9.85 million viewers, less than half of Oscars’ previous low and continuing the startling trend of viewer tune out for awards shows.

The Nielsen company’s preliminary estimate released Monday shows that the audience to watch “Nomadland” win best picture was 58% below last year’s tally of 23.6 million, the prior low-water mark.

Producers tried a hostless event Sunday night with a small audience of nominees and guests who weren’t wearing masks. But in a year where movie theaters were mostly closed due to the pandemic, people were either unfamiliar with or unexcited about movies they primarily streamed at home.

Both the Golden Globes (6.9 million viewers) and Grammy Awards (9.2 million) had record low audiences earlier this year.

