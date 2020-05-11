ABC30’s Liz Harrison to ‘drop the mic,’ start her own business

published on May 11, 2020 - 1:28 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

A longtime Fresno television news anchor is “dropping the mic,” retiring this year after 38 years on the air.

Liz Harrison of ABC 30 Action News made the announcement via Facebook live on Monday morning. She said her last day on the air will be June 12. She has plans to open her own coaching business.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life,” Harrison said in the video, which featured a filter giving her dark sunglasses and a fedora.

# BREAKINGNEWS Posted by Liz Harrison ABC30 on Monday, May 11, 2020

Harrison began with the local ABC affiliate in 1982. She turned 60 in December. The Emmy-winning reporter “has anchored just about every newscast at the station and done everything from consumer to medical reporting,” according to a bio on the ABC 30 website.

Harrison recorded the video from home, where she has been doing her newscasts remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m dropping the mic on June 12,” Harrison said. “Chances are I will do my last newscast here at my house.”

Harrison said her business will be related to coaching and teaching leadership, and that she would reveal more as her last day on air approaches.

“It’s been a great ride, people,” Harrison said in the video. “You have been the best friends I have ever had.”