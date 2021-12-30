30 Dec

A sneak preview of our Most Expensive Home Sales list

The most expensive home for 2019 sold for $6.5 million — a record. Photo via realtor.com

published on December 30, 2021 - 11:34 AM
The Business Journal’s annual list of the Most Expensive Home Sales coming out tomorrow is always an interesting glimpse into a tiny segment of the residential real estate market that is very high on flash.

While we will keep the “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” details for our print readers, there are some key takeaways from the article by reporter Breanna Hardy:

  • — The most expensive home sold for $3.9 million in the Van Ness Extension. After years of annual price increases, the price tag for the most expensive home has fallen from $4.2 million in 2020 and a record $6.5 million in 2019.
  •  
  • — Showing how limited the pool of qualified buyers is for these types of homes, the most expensive home was on the market for 250 days.
  •  
  • — The second most expensive home came in at $3.05 million in the Loma Vista area east of Clovis. A remote worker’s dream, it includes a 1,500 square-foot office.
  •  
  • — The Loma Vista-area house was built in 2019. This was the second time it has changed hands.
  •  
  • — Anecdotally, the agents who deal in these types of properties said the number of houses sold for $1 million rose considerably in 2021. Makes sense since Fresno was named the 26th hottest housing market in the nation this year, with a nearly 11% growth in the median sale price, according to RealtyHop.
  •  
