A message from the publisher of The Business Journal

published on March 20, 2020 - 1:49 PM

Written by Gordon Webster, Jr.

At a time when up-to-the-minute information is critical, The Business Journal editorial team is offering daily updates on the coronavirus outbreak and its effects on business and the local economy.

Our online coronavirus coverage is now free to non-subscribers. See all of our stories at the new COVID-19 landing page: https://thebusinessjournal.com/covid19/

You can also receive our news — and the updates of reputable local news sources — via our Daily Update and Morning Roundup newsletters. Get the latest health care-related news from our Health Care Weekly newsletter. See how restaurants are weathering the storm via our Executive Dining Guide. Sign up for our newsletters at https://thebusinessjournal.com/create-an-account/

We have lifted the subscriber-only pay wall for outbreak stories as a public service. If you would like to support our journalism, we would encourage you to subscribe here: https://thebusinessjournal.com/subscribe Use promo code NEWSUB20 to save $20 off of your subscription.

We share the hope that everyone will emerge from this crisis in good health and that our economy will bounce back as the country emerges from this crisis. We will continue to bring you the latest news and helpful information about our local business community.

If you have questions, need additional information or want to pass on a comment or story idea, feel free to reach out to our Editor Gabriel Dillard at editor@thebusinessjournal.com