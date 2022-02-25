25 Feb

9th Circuit cancels hearing after women, US Soccer settle

published on February 25, 2022 - 1:08 PM
Written by Associated Press

(AP) — The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals canceled a March 7 hearing in Pasadena on the attempt by American female players to reinstate their equal pay case against the U.S. Soccer Federation following a settlement agreement contingent on a new labor contract.

In announcing the cancellation Thursday, the court revealed for the first time the three judges assigned to the panel hearing the case: Circuit Judges Kim McLane Wardlaw, an appoinee of President Bill Cinton; Andrew D. Hurwitz, an appointee of President Barack Obama; and Chief U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal, who is based in Houston and is sitting by designation.

The panel stayed proceedings pending finalization of the settlement. The panel said it is retaining jurisdiction, which means these judges would hear the case should the deal announced Tuesday fall through.

Absent the deal, the identity of the judges would have been revealed to the parties next Monday.

Under the agreement, the USSF will pay the players $22 million, about one-third of what they had sought in damages. The USSF also agreed to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.

The USSF committed to providing an equal rate of pay for the women’s and men’s national teams — including World Cup bonuses — subject to collective bargaining agreements with the unions that separately represent the women and men.

