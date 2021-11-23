$7M donation could mean clean drinking water for local residents

published on November 23, 2021 - 1:32 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

An Arizona based renewable natural resource company is offering its technology to help eligible residents in the Central Valley.

Headquartered in Scottsdale Arizona, SOURCE Global is a tech company focusing on providing safe drinking water that has developed the SOURCE Hydropanel, a technology that sustainably produces perfectly balanced drinking water using sunlight and air independent of structure, according to the company.

Central Valley residents may be eligible for a free panel installation due to a $7 million donation from Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of technology holding company Social Capital.

Palihapitiya announced the pledge Monday to enable the delivery of readily available, renewable, clean drinking water in underserved communities across the drought-stricken Central Valley.

In collaboration with one2one USA Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, for the distribution of the pledged funds, SOURCE Global will install its hydroplanes on 1,000 homes in the counties of Fresno, Monterey, Kern, and Tulare.

Families and homes selected for the initial deployment are primarily in underserved, low-income, migrant communities. Many have no reliable access to clean, safe water.

“Access to clean drinking water is a basic human right that has been denied to underserved and minority communities across California. This health and inequality crisis has been exacerbated by the devastating effects of the current drought and the lack of renewable sources of high-quality drinking water in poor and minority communities at scale,” Palihapitiya said.

SOURCE Hydropanels use the energy of the sun to create drinking water by drawing pure, constantly replenished water vapor out of the air, even in the driest climates on the planet. It operates off the grid with no external electricity or traditional water infrastructure inputs.

“California’s Central Valley is on the front lines of the world’s water issues, with wells drying up, groundwater pollution rising, and towns running out of water. But as the climate crisis continues, more and more of us will face similar challenges,” said Cody Friesen, SOURCE Global’s founder and CEO. “It’s clear that we can no longer rely solely on extracting our drinking water from the earth’s shrinking resources, packaging it in plastic, or treating and transporting it over long distances. We need a better way.”

For more information and to apply, visit https://www.source.co/ccv/

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!