Pizza patient no more: Annesso Pizzeria opens Wednesday

Fresno’s most anticipated pizza restaurant is set to open this week with some well-known owners.

Annesso Pizzeria is hosting its grand opening Wednesday at 8484 N. Friant Rd. in Fresno. It is the sister restaurant of Annex Kitchen, which is run by Jimmy Pardini. “Annesso” means “Annex” in Italian.

The restaurant opens to the public in its 6,408 square-foot space near Butterfish in the Park Crossing Shopping Center.

The restaurant hosted a private sneak preview event over the weekend where the pizza received rave reviews.

First the Covid-19 pandemic then difficulties hiring staff delayed the opening of the restaurant for quite some time.

Operating hours will be Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

For more information and to make a reservation, visit annessopizzeria.com.