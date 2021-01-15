15 Jan

Exterior renovations to begin at Regal Cinemas at River Park

An artist's renderings show what Regal Cinemas at River Park will look like after renovation. Photos via River Park

published on January 15, 2021 - 1:53 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Regal Cinemas at River Park is now in phase three of renovation in Fresno, which begins work on the exterior of the building. 

Construction has been underway since May 2020 on the interior of the former Edwards Stadium 21 Theater. Phase three will demolish the current box office and front glass entrance. The new exterior will expand the front entrance up to its current overhang. The new ticket booth will be moved inside the new lobby. 

Pushing the entrance out will add more square footage inside the building, providing more space to enjoy the new lobby and upgraded concessions stands. Among other parts of the remodel feature new IMAX, ScreenX, and 4DX theaters, new seating, and remodeled restrooms. 

“We are happy Regal and their team have been able to continue working during these crazy times. We look forward to the completion of construction when the community can experience this brand new modernized Regal located at River Park!!” said Tracy Kashian, spokesperson for River Park.

Theaters are currently closed under Covid-19 restrictions. Though the construction is set for completion in summer 2021, the reopen date for Regal Cinemas and theaters across the Central Valley is unknown. 

New Edwards movie theater sports moving seats, scents and effects

