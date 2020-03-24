Fresno mayor announces closure of parking lots at city parks

Image via Fresno PARCS Facebook page

published on March 24, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand announced Tuesday that parking lots at city parks will be closed effective March 25 to encourage social distancing.

The lot closures will happen “where feasible” and last until further notice, according to a news release. The closures include Woodward and Roeding parks.

The Mayor’s declaration of emergency last week encouraged outdoor exercise as long as the public maintains a physical distance of six feet from people who are not family members.

“We remind everyone that it’s important for all of us to change our behaviors and keep the entire community safe. Get some exercise, hike, walk or run the trails, but not near other people. Walk your dog, but not around dozens of others,” according to the news release.