Big Fresno Fair announces concert acts

Frankie Valli and the Four Season perform Oct. 12 at The Big Fresno Fair.



Written by Edward Smith published on March 5, 2020 - 11:58 AM

Oh, what a night! The Big Fresno Fair may still be two seasons away, but some of the first acts of the concert series have been announced, including some classics and up-and-comers.

Headliners Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, The Isley Brothers, Becky G and supergroup Ezra Ray Hart will take the stage for the 2020 Table Mountain Concert Series at the Paul Paul Theater for the fair running between Oct. 7-18, according to a news release.

The first round of tickets will go out March 19 to members of the Big Fair Fan Club following by a general release March 27.

Known for their hits “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Sherry,” “December ’63 — Oh What a Night” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” Frankie Valli and The Four Season will appear Oct. 12 with ticket prices at $55, $45 and $35. Valli and his award-winning band were the subjects of Broadway Musical “Jersey Boys” and a Clint Eastwood film by the same name.

The Isley Brothers made Rock and Roll fame with hits “Twist and Shout” and “It’s Your Thing” throughout the 1960s. They will take the stage Oct. 16.

Becky G has been called one of “18 Teens Shaking Up Pop Culture” by Rolling Stone Magazine and one of Billboard’s “21 Under 21.” She has performed her hits “Dollar,” “Mala Santa” and “Mayores” with the likes of Katy Perry, Demi Lovato and Jason Derulo. She will perform Oct. 10.

Made up of members of Better Than Ezra, Sugar Ray and Tonic, Ezra Ray Hart plays the ’90s hits of the three alternative rock bands. They will play Oct. 15.

Purchases of tickets include 50% off fair admission. You can sign up for the Big Fair Fan Club here at www.FresnoFair.com/BFFClub.