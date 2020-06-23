3D mammography services available in Reedley

Adventist Health Reedley Imaging Center last month started using the 3Dimensions Mammography system.

Patients in eastern Fresno County who need diagnostic mammography services now have some of the latest technology available.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Adventist Health Reedley Imaging Center was using the 3Dimensions Mammography system, which was launched late last month. The system is designed to provide high quality 3D breast screenings while offering improved comfort to the patient. According to the Adventist Health release, the system helps radiologists detect 20% to 65% more invasive breast cancers, regardless of age or breast density.

“We are constantly in search of the most innovative tools to aid our patient care,” said Clint Watson, director of imaging services at Adventist Health in the Central Valley. “With the addition of 3D mammography, our radiologists are equipped with the best technology to help identify breast cancers at an early stage and give patients a greater chance of survival.”

Officials also expect the machine to provide faster results in their exams.