$36M to fund electric truck fleets and reduce Central Valley pollution

published on February 28, 2022

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A local public health department will be receiving millions in state funding for zero-emission trucks.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District recently announced it would take action to accept over $36.5 million in new funding from the California Energy Commission (CEC) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to deploy 100 zero-emission battery electric Class 8 trucks and install supporting fast-charging infrastructure in the Valley.

In mid-February, the Valley Air District submitted two proposals to the CEC and CARB in response to a solicitation from the Zero-Emission Drayage Truck and Infrastructure Pilot Project the two organizations funded together.

“Emissions from mobile sources and in particular heavy-duty trucks continue to be a significant challenge to the Valley’s air quality,” stated Robert Rickman, Valley Air District Governing Board member and San Joaquin County supervisor. “With these funds and matching investments by the Albertsons Companies and other local partners, we are bringing innovative zero-emission truck technology to the Valley and assisting this important sector of the economy in transitioning to cleaner equipment.”

CARB and CEC recently notified the Valley Air District that their proposals were each selected for full funding under the solicitation. The public and private projects will involve multiple partners including the Valley Air District, local businesses, technology providers, community-based organizations, workforce development organizations and others.

In south-central Fresno, over $26,000 will fund the deployment for 50 zero-emission battery electric class 8 Tesla semi trucks, install fast-charging infrastructure and a battery energy storage solution at the Pepsi Beverages Company. The project will be fully deployed by mid-2023.

The grant amounted to over $13,000 with a partner match over $13,000.

Over $52,000 will be used to deploy 50 zero-emission, battery electric Class 8 Volvo electric trucks and install fast-charging infrastructure at distribution center operated in Tracy. It is also expected to be fully deployed by mid-2023.

That grant amount totaled over $23,000, with a partner matching over $28,000.

The goal of these projects is to reduce greenhouse gases, criteria pollutant and toxic air contaminant emissions around freight facilities and along truck routes, especially in the disproportionally pollution-burdened south central Fresno community.

“The San Joaquin Valley will only be able to meet its clean air goals through strong and continued investment in clean air technologies such as these,” said Samir Sheikh, Executive Director/Air Pollution Control Officer with the Valley Air District. “We appreciate the State’s recognition of our region’s innovation in these cutting-edge projects that will benefit all Valley communities.”