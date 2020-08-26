$300K stolen nut caper foiled by authorities

Pistachios stolen from Setton Pistachio in Terra Bella have been recovered. Image via TCSO

published on August 26, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office foiled a pistachio heist where thieves tried to sell nearly $300,000 worth of stolen nuts.

Suspects had used the identity of a legitimate trucking company to pick up two tractor-trailers worth of pistachios from Setton Pistachio in Terra Bella, according to a press release from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects then took the pistachios to an abandoned property in Selma.

The nuts were removed from their packaging and sold to a buyer from Madera County. Investigators say this buyer did not know the nuts were stolen.

The suspects had used a semi-truck and two stolen trailers from a Fresno business that were equipped with GPS. The owner of the trailers was able to help police track down the suspects.

Detectives recovered the pistachios valued at $294,000, as well as the trailers, which were valued at $60,000.

Police arrested 23-year-old Bhavna Singh Sekon of Fresno at his home. He was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial facility on charges of grand theft, looting, identity theft and conspiracy. Police suspect more arrests will be made.

The investigation included officers and detectives from Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Fresno Police Department and the Madera County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Detective Bryan De Haan or Sgt. Bryan Clower at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com, or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.