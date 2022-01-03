03 Jan

$25K in prizes for Downtown Fresno biz plan competition

published on January 3, 2022 - 11:40 AM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Downtown Fresno Foundation’s fourth Create Here Business Plan Competition launches today.

The program, which seeks to empower entrepreneurs to open businesses in Downtown Fresno, offers $25,000 in cash prizes for the most promising business ideas.

This year’s program focuses on creating amenities for current and future resident of Downtown Fresno.

“As we prepare for the residential boom coming to Downtown Fresno, we are seeking to build a more accessible Downtown. We want residents to enjoy only being a short walk away from their favorite boutique or a night on the town where they can catch dinner and a show,” according to the Downtown Fresno Foundation website. “All are welcome to apply, but this year’s competition will put a premium on business plans for retail, evening dining, and entertainment.”

The Create Here Business Plan Competition Grand Prize is $15,000 in cash, with $7,000 for the Silver Award and $3,000 for the Bronze Award.

As part of this year’s program, the Downtown Fresno Foundation is partnering with the Central Valley Small Business Development Center and other resource providers to recruit applicants and help them develop their business plans.

Projects will be judged by a panel of community stakeholders and business experts.

Last year’s winner was Fig and Honey Lavish Grazing, which specializes in catering charcuterie boards. Owners Allison Cassabon and Kellie Hasson opened their shop at 938 Fulton St. back in July.

Completed applications are due Feb. 4, with finalists announced Feb. 23.

For more information, and to complete a pre-application, visit https://www.downtownfresno.org/do-business/create-here-business-competition

