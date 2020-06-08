2000 homes built means $20,000 hospital donation from south Valley developer

Victor and Nancy Chavez purchased the 2000th home built by San Joaquin Valley Homes in Dinuba. Photo contributed.

published on June 8, 2020 - 1:15 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A south Valley home developer marked 2000th closed homes Friday after seven years of doing business in the Central Valley.

San Joaquin Valley Homes celebrated the milestone by awarding Victor and Nancy Chavez with a $2,000 check. The Chavez family purchased the Dinuba home — their second with the developer.

“We’re always pleased to add another homeowner to our expanding SJV Homes family,” said Lissa Walker, marketing director for SJV Homes. “We’re proud of the homes we build and the service we provide to our homebuyers. Whether you’re buying your first home, preparing for an empty nest or moving up, we are committed to making every homebuyer’s experience a happy one.”

Also as part of the celebration, $20,000 was donated to Kaweah Delta Hospital Foundation.

Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill founded SJV Homes in 2013. They have developed neighborhoods in Dinuba, Hanford, Kingsburg, Porterville, Tulare and Visalia. SJV Homes has been partnered with Presidio, a San Diego-based real estate investment company since 2013