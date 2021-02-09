09 Feb

$19M Landmark Square to break ground in Clovis

The “Clovis Senior Activity Center: A Smittcamp Family Legacy” building is part of the $16 million Landmark Square project in Clovis that breaks ground next week. Image via City of Clovis

published on February 9, 2021 - 12:31 PM
The City of Clovis is ready to start construction on its latest project that will break ground Feb. 16.

Landmark Square is the future location of a new senior activity center, transit center and public library — all being built on a six-acre lot near the center of Old Town Clovis at Veterans Avenue and 3rd Street.

According to the City, the project is estimated to come in at over $19 million and will include a $1 million donation from the Smittcamp Family towards the senior center, which will be officially called the “Clovis Senior Activity Center: A Smittcamp Family Legacy.” Other donations from the community are also expected.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Smittcamp Family on this important project which will serve our region’s seniors for decades to come,” said Shonna Halterman, general services director for the City of Clovis.

The 7,000 square-foot “William H. “Harry” Armstrong Transit Center will act as the hub for the city’s transit service.

 

The new transit hub will be named for long-serving Clovis City Councilmember Harry Armstrong. The 7,000 square-foot “William H. ‘Harry’ Armstrong Transit Center” will act as the hub for the city’s transit service.

Landmark Square will be done in phases, with the senior activity center planned to be completed by summer 2022.

The ceremony is expected to be attended by a small group of community partners, members of the Clovis City Council, Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig, members of the Smittcamp family and members of the Armstrong Family.

The construction company is AMG & Associates from Santa Clarita.

The groundbreaking is not open to the public, but will be streamed on the City of Clovis Facebook page at 2 p.m.

