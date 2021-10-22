22 Oct

12 pounds of fentanyl seized in San Francisco drug bust

published on October 22, 2021 - 1:30 PM
Written by Associated Press

(AP) — A drug bust by federal agents and San Francisco police netted 12.5 pounds (5.7 kilograms) of the deadly narcotic fentanyl and charges against 18 people suspected of supplying drug dealing operations in the city’s troubled Tenderloin neighborhood, authorities announced this week.

Federal prosecutors charged eight people with conspiracy, each in connection with one of two drug trafficking organizations based in the San Francisco Bay Area that distributed fentanyl and other narcotics shipped in bulk from Southern California, officials said Tuesday.

San Francisco’s Tenderloin is a diverse neighborhood that has families with children living in apartments, homeless people, theater venues and government buildings including City Hall and the U.S. Attorney’s office. It’s also a neighborhood where dealers brazenly peddle drugs in the open and users shoot up the drugs in public stairwells.

“The staggering loss of life we’ve seen due to drug overdoses is a public health calamity San Franciscans haven’t witnessed since the height of the AIDS crisis,” San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement.

Fentanyl is a cheap and potent opioid that has fueled overdose deaths in San Francisco and around the U.S.

Police have said increased fentanyl trafficking is also driving a sharp increase in gun violence in the neighborhood.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our Weekly Poll

Would you support an exemption from California's gas lawn equipment ban for commercial landscapers?
145 votes
VoteResults

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup Click Me!!!

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account
Powered by

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!
Powered by

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!

Powered by