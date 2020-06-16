114-suite hotel opens in Clovis

The TownePlace Suites by Marriott Fresno Clovis features studio and one-bedroom suites. Image via Marriott

published on June 16, 2020 - 1:45 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Clovis is the home of the latest hotel to open in the Central Valley.

The 114-suite Towneplace Suites by Marriott Fresno Clovis is officially open for business at 580 W. Shaw Ave., just west of Willow Avenue. It’s a Marriott franchise that is owned and managed by the Axis Hotel Group of Fresno.

Geared toward travelers needing longer stays, the new property offers studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens as well as separate living/working and sleeping areas.

“We are excited to introduce the TownePlace Suites brand to the Clovis area,” said Diane Mayer, Vice President and Global Brand Manager, TownePlace Suites at Marriott International. “At TownePlace Suites, we get it. We want to go above and beyond to do everything we can to make our guests feel comfortable. We encourage our guests to be real, and help them to do so by providing a seamless residential atmosphere with a friendly staff who genuinely care about our guests. That is what our brand is all about, and this property is a great example of that.”