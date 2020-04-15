11 residents at Lindsay senior home test positive for COVID

Screenshot of Lindsay Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility via Google Maps.

published on April 15, 2020 - 2:51 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Nearly a dozen people at a Lindsay nursing home have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the second major infection of its kind in Tulare county.

According to a press release by the Tulare County Health and Human Services agency Wednesday, the administration at Lindsay Gardens Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility reached out after residents showed symptoms of coronavirus. They were then tested and results showed 11 people were positive for COVID-19.

“At this time, Tulare County Public Health staff are working actively with Lindsay Gardens and the CDPH Healthcare-Associated Infection program on ensuring they understand the guidelines for caring for COVID-19 patients and appropriately keeping them separate from the residents who are non-symptomatic,” the release said.

The Agency added that hospital-associated infection control has been informed and began an initial investigation as soon as the facility reported the first positive case.

Earlier this month, Redwood Springs Healthcare Center in Visalia also had an outbreak, making Lindsay Gardens the second senior facility in Tulare County to be hit.