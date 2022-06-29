10-plus years of concealed weapons info compromised in breach

Attendees at the Kings Gun & Archery Center's New Shooter class learn trigger discipline and how to properly hold an unloaded Walther. 22 pistol in this 2018 file photo by Edward Smith

published on June 29, 2022 - 2:44 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

More information is coming out about the data leak involving holders of concealed weapons (CCW) permits in California.

A statement from the California Department of Justice Wednesday suggests personal information of those with CCW permits going back as early as 2011 could have been compromised. Leaked information includes names, dates of birth, gender, race, driver’s license numbers, addresses and criminal history. The statement from Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office said social security numbers and financial information were not included.

Also impacted were gun records including assault weapons registries, dealer records of sale, safety certificates and more. The Department of Justice is investigating what personal identification could be exposed from those records.

“This unauthorized release of personal information is unacceptable and falls far short of my expectations for this department,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “I immediately launched an investigation into how this occurred at the California Department of Justice and will take strong corrective measures where necessary. The California Department of Justice is entrusted to protect Californians and their data. We acknowledge the stress this may cause those individuals whose information was exposed. I am deeply disturbed and angered.”

On Monday, the DOJ made updates to its online Firearms Dashboard Portal. They then found out that personal information was accessible in a spreadsheet on the portal. The dashboard and data were available for less than 24 hours, the statement read.

The DOJ will release whose information was exposed in the coming days. It will also provide credit monitoring services for people whose data was affected.

They ask that anyone who accessed that information “respect the privacy of the individuals involved and not share or disseminate any of the personal information.”

The Fresno County Sheriffs Office appeared to be the first agency in the state to report the breach on social media after business hours on Tuesday. It urged people who may have had their information compromised to report it.

“The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is urging any of our local residents who learn their identity was compromised as a result of this data breach to please make an online report by visiting https://www.fresnosheriff.org/report-a-crime-online.html”