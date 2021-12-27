U.S. politicians, trade groups praise WTO ruling over olives

Image of olives on the tree via Flickr user Alpha.



Written by Edward Smith published on December 27, 2021 - 2:20 PM

Despite a ruling from the World Trade Organization calling U.S. tariffs on

Spanish olives undue, politicians and farmer advocates are calling for

continued action against what they call “unfair trade practices.”

The U.S. had placed tariffs on table olives coming from the Iberian peninsula after claiming that subsidies to farmers were illegal and were allowing them to dump their product in the marketplace, bringing prices lower than what California growers could sustain.

The ruling that came down from the WTO ended up being a mixed ruling.

“They found that yes, Spanish olives were being on U.S. market, but not that

Spanish olives benefitted from subsidies,” wrote Roland Fumasi, executive

vice president with RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness in an email. “The first part is in the U.S’s favor, but the second part is not.”

In order to comply, the U.S. would need to reduce tariffs that were put in

place in 2018.

Green olives were facing a 25% tariff and black olives were facing a

combined 25% tariff, according to the Olive Oil Times.

The panel from the WTO agreed with the E.U. that subsidies farmers were

receiving were not specific to olive growers, making the U.S. determination

wrong, according to a Geneva trade official speaking on background.

A subsidy must be specific in order to be covered by WTO subsidy

disciplines.

This is important because if the panel had determined the subsidy was

specific, that could have put other E.U. subsidies at risk of tariffs by the U.S.

The panel did not entirely rule in favor of the E.U., however. The dumping of

Spanish did negatively impact growers in the U.S., the panel concluded. This

leaves alive at least some portion of the tariff.

Emails and calls left with the Department of the Treasury were not returned.

The production of table olives in California has been in decline over the past

decades.

Tulare County is the only county that reports olive production as a line item in its crop report. In 2020, they reported 8,230 acres that produced 26,300 tons of the fruit valued at $35.2 million. And what olive production the Central Valley has has gone the way of olive oil rather than table olives.

Olives grossed $3 million in 2020 in Fresno County, $8 million in 2019 and $4 million in 2018, according to the Fresno County Ag Commissioner’s crop

respective crop reports.

Tariffs have resulted in declining imports of Spanish table olives, with

numbers falling 30% in the first half of 2020, according to Olive Oil Times.

And those with the Olive Growers Council of California claim tariffs have

allowed the “hundreds of family olive farmers the time they need to reinvest in modern farming techniques,” according to a press release.

“The antidumping and countervailing duties imposed by the U.S. Government have given our family olive farmers and thousands of allied workers hope for the future and time to revive the industry,” said Mike Silveira, a grower and chairman of the Olive Grower Council of California. “Ongoing enforcement — together with our own industry-led modernization efforts — provides an important government-industry model for how to rebuild sectors like ours that have been decimated by unfair trade practices.”

Politicians seem to have no appetite to reduce tariffs either.

“It’s important to the U.S. agricultural industry that we take steps to protect

California Olive Growers against unfair trade practices as seen with Spanish

olive imports. The U.S. must demand strong enforcement in all trade cases to protect American industries,” said Congressman Jim Costa in a statement (D-Fresno).

The U.S. would have to comply within a reasonable amount of time,

according to a Geneva trade official. If not, they could be subject to

countermeasures from the E.U.

Olive tariffs came in the suite of protective trade measures handed down by

the Trump administration.

The ruling did leave open the chance for an appeal but since August 2017,

the U.S. has been blocking the appointment of appellate judges because of

disagreements over rulings from the court. As of November, there are no

longer any judges in the Appellate Body.

“Although the EU may not like the close attention being given in the olive

cases to the inner workings and unfair advantages of its agricultural subsidy

programs, the EU has been allowed for too long to hide its grower subsidies

behind deliberately nontransparent regulatory schemes, while the large

benefits granted under those schemes have paved the way for Spanish

companies to seize our market,” said Giulio Zavolta, a board member of the

Olive Growers Council of California.